Heroin smuggling scheme at Cameron prison lands Kansas attorney 13-month sentence

A former Kansas attorney received a 13-month sentence in federal prison for her role in smuggling heroin into Cameron’s Western Missouri Correctional Center.

Juliane L. Colby, 44 of Shawnee, received the sentence after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin last February.

According to court documents, Colby conspired with two WMCC prisoners to smuggle black tar heroin into the facility in August of 2019. Colby developed a romantic relationship with one of the inmates, identified in court documents as Conspirator 1, while serving on his legal team in 2017 and defending him against a first-degree murder charge. Court documents further stated Colby hid the heroin in an envelope marked as “Legal Mail” that also contained numerous pleadings and documents from an inactive criminal court case along with photos of herself. Eight small baggies that contained a total of 3.25 grams of black tar heroin were taped behind the flap of the envelope. The envelope was labeled with a fictitious return address for a law firm and addressed to another inmate, identified in court documents as Conspirator 2, who was housed in the same unit as Conspirator 1.

Three months before conspiring to smuggle heroin into WMCC, Colby successfully served a court-ordered diversion program resulting from her role in smuggling a cellphone to Conspirator 1 during his murder trial, which she used to communicate with while he was an inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center.

Former WMCC sargeant arraigned after sexual relationship discovered

A Gallatin woman will enter a plea next month in response to felony charges stemming from her alleged sexual relationship with a prisoner.

Last Spring, DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate filed a probable cause statement alleging Veronica Hilz, 35, committed felony sexual misconduct with a prisoner or offender following a March 7 inquiry by Missouri Department of Corrections Investigator Gary McGee.

According to the probable cause statement, Hilz engaged in sexual acts with [an offender] while inside the correctional facility a minimum of two times between August and December of last year.

