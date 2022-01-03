Home / Home
Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades swears in Gina Hibler as interim city councilwoman Monday night.

Hibler appointed as interim city councilwoman

Mon, 01/03/2022 - 10:22pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After nearly two months, the Cameron City Council found a replacement for resigned Councilman Jon Ingram with the appointment decades-long Cameron resident Gina Hibler Monday night. 

Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades swore in Hibler following more than 20 minutes of deliberation by the city council, who voted 3-1 to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Ingram last November with Hibler serving until the conclusion of the April 2nd election.

"I feel suddenly burdened, but I hope I can help in anyway I can in four months to help make Cameron a better place to be. It's already a great place," Hibler said. "... Everyone that is capable of serving on the city council and should be prepared to do so at some time in their life. I think more people should be ready, and I would like to encourage more people to be ready."

