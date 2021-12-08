Home / Home
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor and company inspect the scene following a high-speed chase last Friday that ended off of BB Highway in Cameron.

High-speed chase ends with multiple charges for Iowa man

Wed, 12/08/2021 - 2:52pm admin
Jimmy Potts

A Sioux City, Iowa man faces multiple felony charges after leading Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase through Cameron last week. 

Ter Reath, 34, of Sioux City, Iowa remains in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on charges of resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while revoked and various other charges following the chase last Thursday.

According to a statement from the Cameron Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol started a pursuit on I-35 going southbound just north of Cameron. As the pursuit entered the City of Cameron, Cameron Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Patrol and the pursuit ended on I-35 at BB Hwy. A statement by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said at some point in the chase the vehicle had become partially disabled. 

