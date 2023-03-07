Hiners named 2023 St. Patrick Day Parade Grand Marshalls

The Knights of Columbus are pleased to announce that the co-Grand Marshalls for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade will be Sam and Joann Hiner.

Grand Marshalls are selected for their contributions to the Cameron Community and their overall character; Sam and Joann greatly qualify on both counts.

Sam was born and raised in Cameron, the son of long-time Farmer's State Bank president, Sam Hiner (SR). Sam left the Cameron area while working for Hewlett-Packard Corporation. but returned to Cameron after his retirement, "back to my roots", as he commented.

Sam is a member of the Farmer's State Bank Board of Directors, the Cameron Industrial Development Authority, and long-time member of the Cameron Rotary Club. He leads the planning and organization of their annual Golf Tournament.

Joann was born in southwestern Pennsylvania. She is a Registered Nurse, and has lived in different communities, but says she "has lived in Cameron longer than anywhere else." Joann is a member of the Foundation Board for the Cameron Regional Medical Center, and is active with Beta Sigma Phi-Xi Epsilon Chapter, which raises funds for local charities.

Both Sam and Joann are active members of their Churches. Sam attends First Christian Church of Cameron while Joann is a member of St. Munchin's Catholic Church. They support one another in their religious affiliations.

Both Sam and Joann lost their previous spouses. Sam has two sons from his first marriage, while Joann has three daughters.

Joann refers to Cameron as "Americana at its best," citing the band concerts, local sports, churches and community spirit. Sam agrees with her and commented he really enjoyed growing up in Cameron during the 50's and 60's, and the many friends he made along the way. He commented that no matter where he went, he always had a "soft spot for Cameron."

Sam and Joann will be featured in the St. Patrick's Day Parade (starting at 4:03) as well as "guests of honor" at the luncheon served in the St. Rita's gym by the St. Munchin's Altar Society.