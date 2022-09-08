Historians to restore recently discovered 1939 CFD truck

Stan Hendrix of the Cameron Historical Society recently received a call from a man in Tennessee. The man told Stan that he had just purchased a 1939 Fire Truck which had been in storage for 37 years.

When he inspected the vehicle, he noticed faded lettering indicating that the firetruck was from Cameron, Truck #2. It was in reasonably good condition for a truck of that age. He told Stan that he had intended to restore the vehicle as a pickup truck, but when he saw the lettering, he felt the people of Cameron might want to bring it home.

Originally asking $7500 for the old firetruck, he quoted Stan a price of $6000. A local resident who will be traveling to Tennessee offered to take a flatbed and transport the fire truck home to Cameron. The truck is included in the 1939 Cameron film when it was brand new.

Stan commented that the Cameron Historical Society is excited about the find, but lacks the funds to purchase it. He feels the truck (pictured above) should belong to the people of Cameron for the enjoyment of the community.

A fund has been established through Bank Northwest in Cameron requesting donations from the public to bring the firetruck back to its original home.

Those wishing to make a donation can visit Bank Northwest at 814 N. Walnut in Cameron, or call the bank at 632-7000.