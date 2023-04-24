Historic building collaspe not a danger to the public

Restoration to a three-building structure dating back to Cameron’s founding hit another obstacle after a partial second-floor collapse.

Nearby Cameron residents noticed damage to the north wall of the building on the 200-block of Third Street last Friday, but Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said there is no danger to the public in the event of a total building collapse.

“We have it barricaded off specifically to stop that (injuries) from happening. Bricks are not going to fall out on people. That’s why we boarded it up; to prevent that possibility,” Cameron City manager Steve Rasmussen said.

