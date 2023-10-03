Historic building likely coming down

The Cameron's historic 200 block building may be coming down after the Old School of Cameron Board approved not renewing their annual $3,200 insurance agreement with JBLB Insurance.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said without an insurance policy in place for the building, which city officials declared a dangerous structure in 2021, would revert back to the city's ownership, potentially spelling the end of a process to save the building.

"I will take that back to the city, and tell (them) that it failed. The contract reads very clear that if the historic preservation is required to pay the insurance, and if they fail to do that the contract is null-and-void and [ownership] returns back to the city," Rasmussen said.

Old School of Cameron Board Member Bob Webber said his reason for voting against renewing the contract was the city backpeddling on a verbal agreement to fund half of the insurance policy. Following election of new board officers, B.J. Reed, Old School treasurer, attempted to bring the issue up and Board President Allen Reed, B.J.'s husband reconveined, the board meeting in order to hear Reed's request. Cameron City Councilwoman Gina Reed, attempting to advise the Old School board how to move forward with the project, and B.J. Reed - no relation - began a heated exchange prompting B.J. Reed to request her husband call the Cameron Police Department in order to have her removed from the property. Officers arrived and Councilwoman Reed left once multiple members of the Old School of Cameron Board left the meeting.