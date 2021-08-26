Historic business first to apply for revitalization plan

The Cameron City Council finalized its downtown redevelopment plan Monday night, and adding the recently relocated Leibrandt Jewelry Store as its first project.

The city council unanimously approved the plan, which declares portions of downtown Cameron as blighted property and giving property owners tax incentives if they fix up their buildings.

“The total abatement for this project, which Mr. Leibrandt has or will invest $278,000 in the building at 306 Walnut. The total tax abatement for 12 years would be $48,769.60, which comes to a total of every year $4,639.35 of abatement. We’re not talking about millions and millions of dollars. We’re talking about $4,600 so a local business owner can rehabilitate a blighted structure in downtown,” said Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran while presenting the downtown revitalization plan earlier this month.