Historical plaques to dot Cameron streets

The City of Cameron unveiled the first of what it hopes will be many historical plaques, featuring famous individuals who passed through Cameron.

The first will soon go on display outside the Cameron veterans memorial and details a visit from President Rutherford B. Hayes and Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman.

“This is a project the city has been working on for a long time. It’s a collaboration with the city, the Cameron Historical Society and Train Depot Museum and also Mr. Paul Fiddick. This is a project that includes historical plaques placed throughout the city in famous places where these famous individuals traveled or came through,” Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said.

The plaque recognizes a visit October 2, 1879, detailed by an article from the then Cameron Observer. While riding a train from St. Joseph, Hayes, Sherman and First Lady Lucy Webb Hayes made an impromptu stop in Cameron. Serenaded by the Cameron Cornet Band, which would later become the Cameron Municipal Band, the trio gathered on the rear platform to shake hands with supporters before reboarding their train and heading east.