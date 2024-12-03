HOLIDAY HOMES TOUR SATURDAY; SUPPORTS LIBRARY PROJECT

Holiday homes tour to support new Library addition this Saturday

Cameron---The Friends of the Cameron Public Library, Xi Epsiolon Gamma and Xi Xi Mu sororities present the Holiday Homes Tour Saturday, December 7 between 10 am and 1 PM.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and will be used to update the Cameron Public Library’s Children’s area, including carpet, furniture and learning areas.

Library Director Jo Ellen Pratt and Friends of the Library representative Mary Beth Carr told the Citizen-Observer that four homes in Cameron had been fully decorated inside and out to make up the tour, create the Christmas spirit and infuse some good cheer into the community at Christmas time.

“This is the first time in more than twenty years that the Holiday Homes Tour has been done in Cameron.” Said Carr. “the fundraising committee saw this as a great opportunity to generate funds for the renovation.”

The Library provides opportunities for all ages to come to the Library, seek out information at one of it’s eight public access computer terminals, and offers children’s reading hours, mah jong tournaments, book clubs and a great social place for the community to come, enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and meet their neighbors.

In essence, programming exists for every age group from toddlers to seniors.

“The Library is often the first place that people who come to Cameron come to to find out what utilities exists here, cell phone carriers, and other questions.” Pratt said. “we’re open from 10 am to 6:30 PM Monday through Friday and 10 am to 2 PM Saturday for people to share in what the Library has to offer.”

The homes of Kari and Dusty Teel, Kizzie and Andy Westover, Donna Earley and Jim and Marianne Anderson are the designated decorated homes sure to wow those who come to visit.

Whether just interested in the look, searching for home decorating ideas or the social opportunity with family and friends, the Holiday Homes Tour is just one of a number of Christmas celebrations happening in the community this weekend.

Pratt says that the renovation of the Library is a $75,000 expense and that while early signup for the Home Holiday Tour is slow, as of Monday, they hope for 100-people minimum to participate in the event.

“We currently have $35,000 to $40,000 available towards the renovation, and so we have a ways to go.” Pratt said. “All contributions will go a long way to help.”

The Citizen-Observer announced that it will be sponsoring a GoFundMe page for the Library, it’s second fundraising sponsorship of the fall. The page will be set up, functioning and announced later this week at mycameronnews.com and in the December 12 edition of the paper.

To purchase tickets, go to www.cameronlibrary.com or use the QR code that appears with this article.