Holiday tragedy: Cameron man dies after ejected from truck, then struck by semi

Clinton County Coroner Robert Lee Hanks pronounced the death of a Cameron man at the scene of an accident after a tractor trailer struck him following his ejection from his truck during a previous accident.

According to a report by responding Trooper B.T. Quiring and Sgt. G.D. Ward with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Creighton Russell, 31, of Cameron did not have his seatbelt on before an accident along I-35, ejecting him from his vehicle and into the path of the tractor trailer.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when Creighton lost control of his 1997 Ford Ranger while traveling northbound on I-35, approximately 1.5 miles north of Holt. The truck veered into the center median, then struck a guardrail and ejected Russell.

According to his obituary, written by Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Russell graduated from Cameron High School in 2007. He served in Iraq as part of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division. At the time of his death, he worked for Ford Motor Company.