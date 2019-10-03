As part of an annual tradition in Cameron, hundreds of former Dragons and Lady Dragons returned for homecoming, partaking in various activities as part of the week-long celebration.

Festivities culminated Friday night with the selection of seniors Alisha Neal and Kyle Patterson and the 2019 Cameron High school homecoming queen and king.

“It’s just exciting. It feels great. It’s been a little stressful, but it’s all worth it,” said Neal, who spent the day riding in the Cameron Homecoming Parade as part of the homecoming court.

Neal is the daughter Tara and Terry McDowell and Bob Neal. She currently participates in softball, soccer, FFA, DECA, student council president and senior class vice president. After graduating, Neal plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy. Patterson, the son of Bob and Carol Patterson, is a member of the CHS Special Olympics bowling and track and field teams. When not in school he enjoys riding ATVs, going fishing and going to the races.

“[Being named homecoming king] is both exciting and worth it,” said Patterson, who said the most difficult part of homecoming was the unseasonably hot weather.

Patterson and Neil were crowned by 2018 homecoming king and queen Colton Pickeral and Jaycie Hutchinson, who both noted a change in atmosphere while they spoke in front of a ruckus crowd with the up-and-coming Cameron Dragons football team holding their own with rival Chillicothe.

“It was really cool to pass it down to other generation. It’s great. We’re doing good and I’m proud of our (football) team,” Hutchinson said.