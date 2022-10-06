Homecoming festivities kickoff with Friday afternoon parade and pep rally

Downtown Cameron will be rife with school spirit with the Cameron High School homecoming parade set to begin 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a pep rally at the Price Pavilion.

The parade kicks off a slew of festivities, culminating at Dave Goodwin Field Friday night as the Cameron Dragons take on Lafayette with the Cameron Marching Dragon Band kicking off a halftime show, then the homecoming king and queen presentation to follow. This year’s king candidates include senior tennis standout Spencer Pratt, thespian Arthur Qualman, baseball letterman Graden Hammond and Caleb Rick, a senior lineman for the Dragons who will be the only candidate dressed in his team uniform for the ceremony.

The queen candidates include senior starting catcher Carissa Oxford, CHS drum major Raegan Lodder, theater behind-the-scenes extraordinaire Ashtin Foley, Cameron X-Treme Dance Team member Hailey Henry and Claire Wenck, a state qualifier in multiple track and field events last season.

For those unable to attend the festivities, Cameron Newspapers will livestream of the parade, pep rally, the homecoming game and its accompanying halftime show on the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page. The Cameorn Citizen-Observer Youtube channel will have a rebroadcast of each event available.