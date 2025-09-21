Homecoming Activity Schedule

September 14th - Hallway Decorating - Time will be dependent upon what your class officers/class sponsors decide. Judging will be 8:00pm.

Spirit Week September 15-19 - Graphic Attached

September 15 & 16 - Float Decorating - Students, reach out to your class sponsor for more information if you would like to help decorate your class float.

Wednesday, September 17th - Junior and Senior Flag Football 7:30pm at Dave Goodwin Field followed by the Bon Fire at the Softball/Baseball Fields (approximate start time 8:30pm)

Friday, September 19th - Homecoming Day

Community Pep Rally - CHS Gym - 10:00am - Visitors must register through the Raptor System in the Front Office to attend

Homecoming Parade - 1:30pm

Honored Class (Class of 1965, 1975, 1985, 1995, 2005, 2015) Alumni Recognition - 6:25pm

Football Game - 7:00pm

Saturday, September 20th - Homecoming Dance - 7-10pm in CHS Gym - Cost is $5 per person to attend

Congratulations to the 2025 Homecoming Royalty!

Freshmen: Reese Murphy & Beckett Erdman

Sophomores: Edie Ormsby & Brayton Cross

Juniors: Henley Taylor & Pablo Rosado

Senior Queen Candidates: Sophia Chavez, Sierra Cross, Kinya Green, & Cecilia Krebs

Senior King Candidates: Tyler Estes, Max Goddard, River Meadows, Cohen Vidal