Home / Home

Homecoming Royalty

Sun, 09/21/2025 - 9:11am admin
By: 
Cameron R-I Schools

Homecoming Activity Schedule

 

September 14th - Hallway Decorating - Time will be dependent upon what your class officers/class sponsors decide. Judging will be 8:00pm. 

Spirit Week September 15-19 - Graphic Attached

September 15 & 16 - Float Decorating - Students, reach out to your class sponsor for more information if you would like to help decorate your class float. 

Wednesday, September 17th - Junior and Senior Flag Football 7:30pm at Dave Goodwin Field followed by the Bon Fire at the Softball/Baseball Fields (approximate start time 8:30pm)

Friday, September 19th - Homecoming Day

Community Pep Rally - CHS Gym - 10:00am - Visitors must register through the Raptor System in the Front Office to attend

Homecoming Parade - 1:30pm

Honored Class (Class of 1965, 1975, 1985, 1995, 2005, 2015) Alumni Recognition - 6:25pm 

Football Game - 7:00pm

Saturday, September 20th - Homecoming Dance - 7-10pm in CHS Gym - Cost is $5 per person to attend

 

 

Congratulations to the 2025 Homecoming Royalty!

Freshmen: Reese Murphy & Beckett Erdman

Sophomores: Edie Ormsby & Brayton Cross

Juniors: Henley Taylor & Pablo Rosado

Senior Queen Candidates: Sophia Chavez, Sierra Cross, Kinya Green, & Cecilia Krebs

Senior King Candidates: Tyler Estes, Max Goddard, River Meadows, Cohen Vidal

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media