Homelessness Moves from Shadows to Spotlight ... Time to address it

Homelessness Finding its way to the spotlight in Cameron

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

CAMERON --- When one starts to discuss the issue of homelessness in their community, or even in the larger sense, people become uncomfortable, and unsure of their words.

Do you refer to them as an “unhomed person”, a “transient”, a “vagrant” or as “homeless”?

People hesitate when finding the right descriptor because of the judgmental nature of people on either side ---that they are poor folks down on their luck, how dare you raise questions about them, or on the other side, “they’re a public nuisance, they sleep in the parks, mess up the lavatories in the parks, use drugs…” as the precursor to suggesting they’re a public safety issue, some beset by mental health issues, some by substance dependency, and some by previous encounters with law enforcement.

The Missouri Statewide Homelessness Survey of 2023 referenced a 2019 study indicating roughly 5,880 homeless individuals in the state, with 1,210 living unsheltered. Between 2014 and 2018, there was a 12% increase in overall homelessness and a 24% increase in unsheltered homelessness.

The issue has become a local one in Cameron, where over the last few months, residents have seen an increase in the presence of panhandlers, generally at the I-35/U.S. 36 off ramp, the U.S. 36/U.S. 69 off-ramp and perhaps, of greatest concern, at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Bob Griffin Road.

They frequently present as ex-veterans, with handwritten cardboard signs. Some indicate they need money for food and gas. In a unique take on the theme, one individual in dress pants, dress shirt, tie, and perfect haircut and manicure stood on the Wendy’s corner with a sign that said, “If you can’t afford something right now, maybe you could give a little later.”

That somewhat dissonant messaging might suggest a clever marketing approach, someone who had been a very successful person at one time, who knew how to present himself.

The bottom line?

On a heartstring level, one finds themselves saying, “but for the Grace of God go I…”, thinking, that could be me, I’m maybe two lost paychecks away from losing everything. You’re mesmerized momentarily.

And then you hear the honking of a car horn and the screech of brakes and realize you’re at the worst intersection ever in small-town Missouri (U.S. 36 and Griffin Road) where you can literally die from four directions at the same time…if you get distracted for even a minute.

That’s really the issue.

We’ve all heard the reports of homeless individuals sleeping on the bandshell stage at McCorkle Park, other shelter houses in the local parks and in the woods adjacent to the new ballfield fields and Manion Plaza on Cameron’s north side.

On June 18, in an attempt to stay warm as the night cooled down, a homeless person, camped out between the Brightspeed Building and the Cameron Public Library set an outside fire. The area was sheltered by a security fence on the street side, and the alley on the East side.

Unfortunately, the camp fire caught the outside of the Brightspeed Building on fire, destroyed it, and knocked out internet and landline phone service, not just to Cameron but to 24-other communities in the area.

The building’s loss estimated at $2-million for the structure, but cost untold thousands of dollars of lost revenue to local and area businesses, communications for individual customers and the “black hole” of a world without internet.

The State Fire Marshal declared the fire an “Arson-2nd Degree” but the Clinton County Attorney, though having a “person of interest” has not issued a warrant or filed charges as the fire remains “under investigation.

The person of interest, considered homeless, apparently fled Cameron and is posted up somewhere in the area.

One can have compassion for the circumstances. But in this case, that person’s decisions and lifestyle led to real, demonstrable property loss and service interruption to a lot of people.

Cameron Interim City Manager Dan Miller has stated that the City will do what they can “to help transients along on their journey”, but that not much can be done according to the law so long as transients are not on private property.

Acting Police Chief Ryan O’Boyle told the C-O that he has seen an “uptick” in homeless encounters, saying that most represent “dumpster diving” or setting up an impromptu campground in alleyways, wooded areas, and on occasion, squatting in a city park restroom. He points to CPD officers having a long, quiet, and unrecognized proclivity to help folks in need from their own pocket with a meal, gas for their car, or helping with a hotel room.

Knowing our cops, have you ever heard anything less surprising than that? Reaching out to help people is modus operandi for our law enforcement officers.

The C-O asked O’Boyle, “is there a place where a line gets crossed between a social services/mental health issue and a public safety issue to the community?”

“Yes, there is, but the issue becomes that most punitive laws and arrests take something away from ordinary people that hurts them.” O’Boyle said. “In this case, most homeless individuals have nothing you can take from them, and they have nothing to lose.

Attempts to criminalize the “drift” of homeless people from transient to vagrant has been tough to make stick in Missouri Courts.

“Even if we had laws on the books that allowed us to pick up and jail homeless people for a law on the books, the taxpayer then picks up a $62 a day tab for the night in jail.” O’Boyle said. “There is no way to recover that back for the City.”

The July 4 accident that took the life of Raymond Mackey, a homeless person crossing Walnut from the turn lane in front of SBJ Fuels brought the homeless issue back to the forefront of community conversation.

The driver involved in the accident is not a perpetrator in anyway, but he has reached out to the C-O out of the grief he is feeling related to the accident.

To attach the victim's personal homeless status to some causality at all in creating the accident that took his life is a big, long stretch that anyone looking at the facts would struggle with.

But we have a second instance of a person, Mr. Mackey, through no fault of his own, may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time, because he had nowhere else to go.

So the issue of public safety begins to creep in. And the squirming of people in their seats uncomfortable calling the issue what it is, the hesitation in attaching a nametag to it indicates the tug on our heart all of us have to do something, anything, to lessen the suffering of human beings who are less fortunate than we are.

O’Boyle says that homeless folks in Cameron are generally either people passing through who have lost a job, ended a marriage or relationship, or just had life throw up a wall in their path. The other is a person who is lived in the area all of their life, and has just made bad choices and decisions their entire life, and while as tough an existence as one can imagine, have learned to function and survive in what can only be called, an “alternative lifestyle”.

Others might describe it as what could happen to civilization if the bombs fall.

In that instance, todays homeless may be tomorrow’s survivors.

For most of us, the thought of being in their shoes is unthinkable, but the knowledge that we could be is even more incomprehensible…because for a lot of us, it wouldn’t take much to be in the same set of shoes.

For now, the issue is this. With as tight as finances are, what can taxpayers do to help? Probably not much at the local level from a City Council perspective. While there are individual programs and interventions available, connecting people to those services is tough.

Why?

Because once on the street, or on the road, a lot of homeless people unplug from society altogether. They seek solitude, and wish to be left alone, and will do what they have to do to survive.

The line between nuisance and public safety has been crossed at least once. Whether there is something to do by local government is unclear, and uncertain that it could do much good if enacted. But once encroached upon, that boundary of "public harm" is much more possible now than two months ago.

So we have to start talking about it. That starts here. More on available services and help for folks that need it to follow.