HOT AIR AFFAIR COMING: You may be involved depending on how the wind blows

Jason Jones is the “Master Balloonist” at the upcoming Hot Air Affair in Cameron, May 30-June 1, and has the “sport” in his DNA.

A long-time Iowa native, Jones grew up in Indianola, Iowa, for many years the home of the National Hot Air Balloon competition, which brought dozens of balloons to that Cameron-sized burg twenty minutes south and east of Des Moines.

Jones is the pilot and competition organizer, working with event organizers Sue Manion and Jenni Clemmons, burning up the shoe leather and breaking nails on the way to returning the Hot Air Affair, and all that goes with that optical overload of beauty and wonder, says that a very important part of organizing the event is “land owner” education.

Yes, you heard that right.

As long as the forces of gravity prevail, what goes up may come down. If it’s a C-17 Galaxy, you can put it down on a runway. If it’s an FA-18 Super Hornet, you can put it down on a pitching aircraft carrier.

But if it’s a hot air balloon, while you plan your route, “drop zone” for your targets in competition, and have a “down range” target for landing, putting down one of these babies can be a little tricky.

Sending them up can be too. Wind currents will determine where the balloons go, and where they come down.

So…If you’re a landowner in Clinton or DeKalb County, you have at least a puncher’s chance that you’ll get a knock on your door at 6 am in the morning asking for permission to launch. You might want to be prepared for that.

“We love bringing these events to different cities.” Jones said, “but an important piece of this event is being respectful of landowners.”

“We know some people are going to be thrilled to have us, and others would prefer we not launch from their property,” Jones said. “When we land, while we try to avoid unmowed hayfields, crop stands, and livestock pastures, we may inadvertently have to land somewhere for which we don’t have permission.”

Jones said that if they don’t have permission, they’ll still knock on the door and beg forgiveness, asking if they can bring chase vehicles in to “retrieve the balloons.”

Jones said that area landowners can signal their intent to balloonists by hanging a white bed sheet somewhere prominent near their drive if they are open to balloonists launching. If you’re not to hot on the idea, put up a red sheet.

In clearings, if landowners are amenable to landing, a white bed sheet signals that intent. Again, a red sheet suggests, “move along, cowpoke…”

“We want to bring as much joy to people in your community as we can.” Jones said. “We want to make sure we fly safely, but that we give you a tremendous spectator experience.”

The balloons will be going up in the competition phase of the event at 6 am each morning, dependent on how the wind’s blowing. Jones suggests that the best way to view the balloons early in the morning is to brew your coffee, get comfortable on your deck…and look up.

Jones says by use of social media…Facebook, Instagram, X, the community will be informed of where and when the balloons will be flying over town.

The best time to see the “glow” events and flying in the evening is to take your lawnchairs and coolers, and head to the airport, the host site of the event.

Jones said that “tethered balloon rides” are available yet all three days at $20 per person, and can be reserved by contacting Jenna Clemmons at 816-288-1774. Full 45-minute untethered balloon rides are $200 per person and can be procured as well.

Manion and her Merry Jedi Minions will have CenterLine providing musical entertainment on Friday, Mixology on Saturday, have Bounce Houses, a ton of interactive stuff, and food trucks and other vendors to tend to culinary and hydration needs.

And the cost?

Zero…Manion raised sponsorships totalling around $40,000 of the projected $50,000 needed to cover expenses. A Free Swim at the Cameron Aquatic Center is available on Day Two of the Pool’s summer shake-down cruise.

Thirty-four balloons are scheduled to be in Cameron for what promises to be an immersive sight, sound and sensory overload experience.

And you might just become involved…depending upon how the wind blows. Get your sheets positioned at your entrance, and placed in your open spaces and be ready for an early start to your day.

And remember this time-tested balloonist idea…”It is always easier to beg forgiveness than ask permission”.