Hot Air Affair Ramps Up…Sponsors sought

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

“Wouldn’t you like to fly in my Beautiful Balloon…”

If you’re old enough to remember the Fifth Dimension or the movie “Around the World in Eighty Days”, the thought of a hot-air balloon, colorful and festooned in a spectrum of color, makes your heart race a little bit.

Cameron Events, LLC is currently seeking sponsorship for the “Hot Air Affair”, scheduled for May 30-June 1 in, around, and above Cameron.

Organizer Sue Manion has set a goal of 40 hot air balloons to be in the skies, landing, well, where the winds take them, and launching provided windspeeds cooperate over the three days of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Manion and Cameron Events have “zero” profit motive for this event, which Manion says is an attempt to “bring things back to Cameron”, things that often been lost for lack of leadership, volunteers or interest.

The key is to raise the $50,000 in sponsorships to foot the cost. What’s included in that cost?

$14,000 for hotel rooms for the balloonists and their crews…

$6,000 for tethered balloon rides to provide a 5,000-foot view to those taking in the event.

Manion envisions having food trucks recruited to come in, at no cost to the event producers, and to charge zero admissions. The opportunity for vendor space is there, and coincides with celebrations by Main Street to bring their art festival to town, and Memorial Day ceremonies at the Cameron Veteran’s Memorial, among other things.

In creating a very “spectator-friendly” event, volunteers are lining up to assist with everything that goes into the process. Corporate sponsors like Ferrell Gas have sponsored needed items, in this case, propane for the event.

“I want to have a clown on stilts, “Manion said. “I want to create an interactive experience for kids and families, have a wood carver, anything you can imagine that would make the experience fun, memorable and something people would want to return for.

“We just want to do something for Cameron,” Manion says, fully cognizant of the fact that the way the event is structured could mean losing money.

Between now and April 15, the Hot Air Affair is collecting sponsorships as follows:

Platinum---$5000 and Up

Large 4 x 8 banner hung in event area

Small 2 x 2 banner on balloon basket

VIP seating for four people

2-free tether rides

Glow or flight named after your business. “Glow” is the light and launch process that will take place in the morning, and at night.

Largest name on & logo on back of shirt & a free shirt

Largest name & logo on event Facebook page & brochure

Gold---$2500 and up

Large 4 x 6 banner hung in event area

Small 2 x 2 banner on Balloon basket

VIP seating for 4-people

Medium name & logo on back of shirt & a free shirt

Medium name & logo on event Facebook page & brochure

Silver ---$1,500 and up

Medium 2 x 4 banner hung in event area

Small 2 x 4 banner on balloon basket

VIP seating for 2

Small name on back of shirt & a free shirt

Name listed on event Facebook Page & Brochure

Bronze---$750 and up

Small 2 x 2 banner hung in event area

Small 2 x 2 banner on balloon basket

Small name on back of shirt & a free shirt

Name listed on event Facebook Page & Brochure

Copper---$250 and up

Name on sponsor banner

Small name on back of shirt & free shirt

Name listed on event Facebook & Brochure

Other Sponsors---$100 and up

Name listed on sponsor banner

Nsme listed on event Facebook Page & Brochure

It should be noted that all donations are tax-deductible.

In speaking to Manion about her plans for this, sponsors can bring forms(which are printed to the mycameronnews.com webpage) or pick up/drop off sponsorship forms at Manion Properties, located at 602 Lana Drive, Suite C2.

For questions, call Sue at (816) 724-1501 or Jenni at (816) 288-1774.

NOTE: The Cameron Citizen-Observer will be assisting the Hot Air Affair, targeting the $14,000 “earmark” of hotels for balloonists and crews. This page will be announced on the www.mycameronnews.com webpage with login details and links.

Individuals, corporate sponsors, and service clubs are strongly encouraged to jump on board for what will be a great and memorable event.