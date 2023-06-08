Hot Air Affair returns

Despite rainy weather shortening public access the Old School of Cameron Hot Air Affair to one day, city officials lauded the community effort in making the event a success.

With rain cancelling the Friday night fun flight and balloon glow, Cameron residents showed up in force for the Saturday night finale, leaving Cameron city officials hopeful for a return in 2024.

“It was lots of fun. It was really hot, but I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the whole community come together, and all of our volunteers and service people … It was a success; and I would like to thank the historical society. Hopefully, we do it next year. I talked to a few of the ballooners. That’s what they’re called; and they really enjoyed coming to Cameron,” Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis said.

