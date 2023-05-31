Hot Air Affair takes off Friday

After drawing more than 4,000 visitors to the Cameron Municipal Airport last year, the Old School of Cameron Hot Air Affair Balloon Festival takes off Friday with twice the number of balloon pilots slated to attend.

Originally conceived in a dream by event founder Denise Maddex, the Hot Air Affair hosted 19 participating balloons in 2022 but Maddex expects many more to begin dotting the Cameron skyline Friday.

“I’ve got 35 balloons. Last year, I had 19. I wanted 40 balloons this year … We’re going to do two flights - two glow (flights) - one on Friday night and one on Saturday night,” Maddex said.

