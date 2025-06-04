HOT AIR AFFAIR A TOUR D'FORCE

Cameron--- Thirty-four hot air balloons. 4,500 spectators. Forty-five-minute balloon rides. Six food trucks. Free swim at the Aquatic Center on Day 1(Hoo-ray). Two great bands. One ballooning mishap, two major auto accidents, with Life Flight.

Also, superheroes, fairy princesses, a mermaid, and a pirate, plus bounce houses and arts in the Park.

Nah, nothing happened over the last three days in Cameron.

The “Hot Air Affair”, back after a one-year hiatus, was a tour d’force for the organizers, volunteers, pilots and the combined EMS services of the City and County coming together to create a wonderland of sight, sound, with mostly good weather, two “glow” events that could probably be seen from space and a sky just dotted with visually stunning balloons from all over the country.

Organizer Sue Manion, her co-organizer Jenni Clemmons, and the rest of the group spent over a year planning this event. They charged no admission fees, covered all expenses with sponsorships, and allowed vendors to serve the spectators participating in the event, who were, in a word, blown away.

“I was just tired of Cameron losing one thing after another that was ours,” Manion said. “It was very important for me to bring this back.”

And boy, did she.

The entire atmosphere of the event was one of optimism, a can-do spirit, and an ability to problem-solve on the fly.

“All in all, it turned out great.” Manion said. “I don’t think anyone knew how big this was going to be.”

Manion pointed to the work of a small cadre of volunteers, including balloons experft Jenni Clemons, entertainment chair Kellie Waldron, Kathy Turner, who managed parking, and the go anywhere, do anything work of Councilman Mark Carr and wife Mary Beth over the weekend.

One balloon did come down and become trapped in power lines, but utility companies, along with city and county police, fire, and EMS, responded to safely bring the passengers on the balloon back to ground level.

Major motor accidents on Friday and Saturday snarled traffic on Interstate 35, re-routing traffic at least one of those days west from the Love’s exit to U.S. 69, but those accidents were just nasty coincidences.

It meant that CPD, CFD, and County Sheriff’s Departments, with all hands on deck to begin with, were in a position to respond almost instantaneously to meet the needs in town.

“Police, fire, EMS were all absolutely wonderful,” Manion said. “Eric Evans, who manages the airport, was a critical, key person from day one.”

The morning launch on Friday and Saturday was a bit hit or miss, making it uncertain where the crews were lifting off from, and their landing was left in God’s hands. The conundrum of navigating a hot air balloon is this…You can go up or down, and prevailing wind currents aloft determine where you go from there.

While you can plan that, to a degree, landing is not necessarily a precise science.

One sidelight was the successful opening of the Cameron Aquatic Center in its first day under City Management in a long time. As temps climbed into the 80’s the Saturday free swim from 1 to 4 was a welcome and relaxing “cool off” opportunity for all who partook.

Manion offered a lot of praise and gave credit to a lot of individuals for the job done over the three days.

Manion lauded the pool staff for making that part of the weekend such a hit. Laguna the Mermaid and Captain Wolf, the Pirate added inestimably to the experience at the pool. Superheroes and fairy princesses at the airport made it even better for families, and children had plenty to do.

“It was like an old-fashioned get-together of family and old friends coming together,” Manion said. “I couldn’t have been happier with the result.”