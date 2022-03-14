Humbletown ends two-night run Saturday

The Cameron High School Drama Department battled through winter storms and technical difficulties while presenting what may be the final CHS production inside the Goodrich Theater.

With Thursday’s debut cancelled due to unseasonably strong snow storms, and technical difficulties, the cast and crew overcame their setbacks for two performances of “Humbletown: the Greatest Town on Earth” last Friday and Saturday.

“It was very exciting, and emotional, but I had a lot of fun with everybody in the crowd and making them laugh. It was a lot of fun,” said senior Jordan Jackman, who performed for the final time in a CHS production. “It was a little sad, and a little stressful, that we could perform Thursday but we came in Friday ready to go, ready to perform. We had a good show both nights.”

