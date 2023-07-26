Hunchback of Notre Dame CCP cast and crew eager to unveil sophisticated, difficult production

The Cameron Community Players’ summer production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” debuts 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Goodrich Theater.

Tuesday the cast and crew of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” held their final dress rehearsal as they prepare to present a musical rendition of the book penned by famed 19th century poet Victor Hugo.

“I love that it’s a little bit darker. There are so many nuances. The Disney film was tailored more to kids. It was pretty dark in nature. With the combination of the music from the film, the new music added from the stage show and the story that follows more closely to the book, I think it’s a beautiful show,” said Pauline Ford, who drew inspiration for playing Romani performer Esmerelda from her own experience as an immigrant in the United States. “… For me, it’s an honor. Even though Esmerelda is not a Disney princess, she is probably one of the strongest, and most kind-hearted, female protagonists in Disney, especially for a lot of young girls. She is a role model, and has a lot of the same values that I do.”

Staring 2022 Cameron High School graduate Eli Robinson as the titular Hunchback, Quasimodo, Esmerelda and company must navigate the social and political pitfalls of 19th century Paris. For Jake Robinson, who plays the villainous priest Frollo, the hardest part was not getting into character. The production features musical acts seamlessly blended from scene to scene. Stage performers can go more than 10 minutes without a break. While 10 minutes may not seem that long, Robinson said it seems much longer when having to remember song lyrics, choreography and dialogue.

“It’s a tough show. It’s definitely more of a new-age type of show. There are a lot of moving pieces at any point in each given scene. I am a narrator at some points. Sometimes I don’t play as Frollo. I introduce myself at the beginning, but sometimes I have lines that keeps the story moving, the plot going,” Robinson said. “We have one curtain opening at the very beginning scene, then we don’t close it until intermission. It’s a very interesting show. There are not a lot of set changes, but there are. It’s just happening while you are watching … It’s a very difficult.”

For Ford and Jake Robinson, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” marks their return to the Goodrich stage with both actors taking a 6-year hiatus. The same cannot be said for his brother Eli, who returned from studying at Northwest Missouri State University for his first lead role since starring in the 2022 CHS production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”.

“It is a very emotionally heavy thing for me to portray. It’s definitely something that lets me get a lot of stuff out. It’s very enriching to play this character,” Eli Robinson said. “… For me, a big part of the show is the set. I’m climbing around on it all of the time. It’s a very physical show for me. I want to give a big shout-out to all of the cast, especially [Pauline’s] husband Wes for putting together these crazy structures. I don’t think we’ve ever done a set, at least since I’ve been here, before in CCP.”

The Goodrich Theater will host three performances of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information about showtimes and ticket prices, check out the Cameron Community Players Facebook page.