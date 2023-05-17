Home / News / Hundreds of CHS students receive diplomas during indoor ceremony

Hundreds of CHS students receive diplomas during indoor ceremony

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 10:22am admin

Hundreds of Cameron High School students received their diplomas during the relocated Cameron High School Graduation at Kevin Nichols Court on the CHS campus.

The relocation from Dave Goodwin Field due to the potential of thunderstorms did not seem to dampen the pomp and circumstance from last Friday’s festivities as hundreds of CHS students took their next step forward, both literally and figuratively, in their professional and educational pursuits. 

“It has not processed yet. It’s like I haven’t graduated. Like it’s just another day. It hasn’t really happened,” CHS Graduate Emily Edwards said. “It’s crazy. I can’t believe it’s real. It has not processed yet. I’m just a high schooler.” 

