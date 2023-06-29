Hundreds fill downtown for second Dream Catchers Barbecue Bash

Officials behind the recent Dream Catchers Backyard Barbecue Bash continue tallying funds raised from the event, which packed a block of Third Street last Saturday.

With last year’s event at the Cornerstone Church raising more than $4,000 while hosting more than 250 visitors, organizers behind the event’s second iteration sought a location with a bit more space and bring more visitors to Cameron’s historic downtown.

“It’s very important, and it’s really important that we all work together. Everything went really well. Farmers State Bank let us use their parking lot today, and last night. It’s just a joint effort from everybody,” said Linda Krentz, whose business - 3rd Street Fusion - served as the headquarters for the downtown event, which seemed fitting considering her family played a large part in launching the event last year.

Dream Catchers is a faith-based organization teaching life-skills to children with disabilities as well as veterans suffering from PTSD or combat-related injuries through riding lessons. Along with providing children and veterans with equine therapy, the organization also uses rehabilitated horses for the program.

“We’ve always liked [Dream Catchers]. We have a special place in our hearts for people with special needs of all ages. We love it whenever any of them comes to the store. They support us, so we support them. We had one guy last night at 8 o’clock, and he stayed here (cooking) all night long. We had some guys show up at midnight, some showed up at three in the morning. We’ve been working on this since about January,” Krentz said.

Behind the fall Dream Catchers Chili Cookoff, which recently celebrated its fifth year of operation, the Barbecue Bash is the second largest event for the organization. In 2022, Clinton County SB40 awarded Dream Catchers more than $100,000 for a planned expansion, but Dream Catchers President Tracey Kellerstrauss said the funds went to purchasing the land for the expansion.

“Without fundraisers like this, we wouldn’t be able to feed the horses. It takes a lot of money just for feed and maintenance. You have vet bills, farrier fees, and that all costs money. That’s all provided by donations.

Along with providing feed and housing for its horses, events like the Barbecue Bash will also play a role in future Dream Catchers projects.

“The SB40 grant was only for the land. It didn’t [cover] any of the additional building we’re doing. We’re adding a sensory trail and a tac room. We’ve been extremely blessed,” said Krissy Ducharme, who sits on the Dream Catchers oversight board.