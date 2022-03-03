Hundreds help celebrate area vets as part of CVMS assembly

Hundreds filled the Cameron Veterans Middle School gymnasium as part of an assembly honoring area veterans last Friday.

The assembly, delayed for two months due to COVID-19, hosted veterans from nearly all military services while also recognizing the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Each veteran here today has a story. Each veterans made a sacrifice. Each Veteran is important. Each veteran leads our community with that righteous might so that we might have absolute victory, as President Roosevelt stated,” CVMS Principal Tiffani Collins said. “If you have not taken the time to listen to their story, I encourage you to reach out to them. As CVMS students, faculty and members of our community, it is our responsibility to let their legacy live through us. We are what we are because of them, so veterans - today - let us honor you.”