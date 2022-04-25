Hundreds help Dream Catchers raise thousands

More than 250 guests helped raise more than $4,000 for the faith-based equine therapy organization, Dream Catchers, during the first annual Dream Catchers Missouri Backyard Barbecue Bash.

The event, spearheaded by Linda Krentz with Third Street Fusion, LLC, brought in hundreds as part of a dinner, where attendees dined on the plethora of offerings from the adjacent barbecue contest.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the response. These people are just absolutely wonderful. Our church (Cornerstone Church) stepped up and let us use anything we needed to use,” said Krentz, whose family took hours smoking a variety of confections along with the other contestants last Saturday. “It’s been great. I am really pleased. We [barbecue] all of the time. We like to sit together and the guys all like to smoke … We enjoyed it.”

