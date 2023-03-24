Hundreds pack Goodrich Auditorium to voice concerns regarding explicit books in school libraries

Concerned citizens filled the majority of Goodrich Auditorium’s 425 seats as part of a growing movement to remove student access to explicit books in Cameron school libraries.

A mixture of jeers and applause filled the auditorium as parents voiced their concerns to the Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education during Monday night’s meeting, which had a significant police presence with multiple members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol on standby.

“All of this was made possible because you failed to communicate with me and the citizens of Cameron. You failed to hear us. You failed to uphold your oath and duties as elected members. You failed to follow Missouri directives of educational policies properly. You could have prevented us in being here now had you not placed this evil material in the library in the hands of our minors,” said Travis Eldredge, the parent of a Cameron High School student and recognized CHS Vice Principal Derick Lannigan as one of the few administrators willing to hear his concerns.

Cameron’s push to remove explicit materials from school libraries, it is only a small segment of a national effort. Following an investigation by CHS parent Heath Gilbert and retired Missouri State Highway Patrolman Dan Landi, more than 70 books in the CHS library had what they described as “questionable material,” and a cursory search revealed eight books with graphic depictions at Cameron Veterans Middle School only found one at Parkview Elementary School.

“We have two issues here to deal with – a morality issue and a legal issue to deal with tonight, and in the days, weeks and probably months ahead. First is a moral issue. Obviously, pornography is on our shelves, in classrooms, libraries, E-books, who knows where? We don’t know, but we intend to get to the bottom of it,” Landi said. “Then, there is a legal issue … the state statute talks about how it is illegal to issue pornographic material to minors, and a minor is defined in this context as anyone under 18, which is about everybody in the school district. Why does it take a group of concerned citizens to bring this to your attention. I find it very disappointing that dozens and dozens, maybe even a hundred staff members in your district and no one has noticed these books before. No one is outraged by these findings. It takes us to do a very simple computer search to find all of this filth. It’s disgusting. [Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education President Dan Kercher] you and I have been friends for a long time, but we need you, as a pastor, to step up and do your job.”

Despite the ruckus crowd, requiring Kercher to request a call to order multiple times Monday, Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson regarded the meeting as productive. Before hearing the speakers requesting to be on the agenda, Robinson outlined the process of how books end up on library shelves and the steps the district takes to remove them when administrators discover explicit material.

“If there are books in our library that they’re not happy with, there is a process for it. It’s important to let people know we’re not shutting a blind eye to this,” Robinson said. “We have a review process. We’re going to have a whole review committee. We have a policy for this. To me, I had to reassure the community when these things happen we have a policy to take care of it. Does this mean every one of these books is going to be pulled or banned? I don’t know, but we have a policy and procedure for this.”