Home / Home
Area kids race for eggs Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds participate in return of Wallace State Park Easter Egg Hunt

Thu, 04/14/2022 - 3:06pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wallace State Park Easter Egg Hunt returned with a horde of participants racing for candy and prizes last Saturday. 

Hundreds of area children participated in this year’s event, which culminated with a massive Easter egg hunt outside the enclosed shelter home.

“We had about 250 (participants). It’s always an unknown, and it kind of goes with the weather, but we do average between 200 and 300,” Wallace State Park Supt. Lana Woody said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media