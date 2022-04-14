Hundreds participate in return of Wallace State Park Easter Egg Hunt

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wallace State Park Easter Egg Hunt returned with a horde of participants racing for candy and prizes last Saturday.

Hundreds of area children participated in this year’s event, which culminated with a massive Easter egg hunt outside the enclosed shelter home.

“We had about 250 (participants). It’s always an unknown, and it kind of goes with the weather, but we do average between 200 and 300,” Wallace State Park Supt. Lana Woody said.