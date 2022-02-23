Home / Home
Class 2 Fourth Place Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team. (From left to right) Front Row: Coach J.K. Smith, Ryker Smith, Chase Short, Paul Viena, Tanner Riley, Dylan Pratt, Caleb Husch, Coach Ty Pratt, and Coach Lanny Wake. Back Row: Coach Phil Limb, Coach Levi Marlay, Coach Jesse Pierce, Cole Henderson, Brecken Gates, Coach Coleman Oxford and Coach Mitch Colson.

Husch and Riley take silver, Smith takes bronze at state

Wed, 02/23/2022 - 10:47am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

COLUMBIA — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team put four wrestlers on the podium while taking fourth at the last Saturday’s Missouri High School Activities Association State Championship Tournament.

Junior 113-pound wrestlers Caleb Husch and senior 126 Tanner Riley each took home silver, while senior 120 Ryker Smith took third, senior 138 Brecken Gates took fourth and junior 145 Chase Short took fifth. 

“We battled and had a good overall weekend. We came here and did what we needed to do to bring home a state trophy,” Cameron coach Phil Limb. “We’ve had five of them in the last 11 years, but they’ve all been fourth place. We’re trying to get over that fourth-place hump, but a trophy is a trophy. They’re rare to come by.”

