I-35 Back to School Racing coming up Saturday

It is that time of year, schools start reopening for the next school year so that means this Saturday (8-9-2025) at I-35 Speedway it is the Molle Auto Group Kids Back to School Bash Weekly Program. Join us to see the USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B Mods, Late Models, Pure Stocks, Sport Compacts (including juniors), and E Mods, in competition but also fun events for the children (autograph sessions, take your picture with your favorite driver, etc.).

Racing action begins promptly at 7:00 P.M. The gates will open at 4:00 P.M. Important times for the racers: driver's meeting in pit grandstands at 6:00 P.M. (pill draw close same time) and hot laps: 6:15 - 6:50 P.M.

Race Fans can enjoy the event at the following ticket prices: General admission: $15, Seniors (62+) and Military $12, and the only track in the area that allows ages 18 and younger: Free (ID may be requested)

I-35 Speedway is located at EXIT 64 off Interstate 35. The bridge at Exit 64 is closed. Use Exit 61 and turnaround if coming from the north. Exiting north on Exit 64 you can then proceed eastbound to the track. The venue offers free parking and mom-approved restrooms, ensuring a comfortable experience for all visitors.

Follow I-35 Speedway on MyRacePass or the I-35 Speedway Winston Facebook page to check on the race results and points for the year.

Food options at the Speedway ensure that everyone will find something to enjoy:

· Trackside Bar & Grill (Turn 1): Tenderloins, fries, chicken strips, burgers, and appetizers.

· Sugar Shack (Turn 1): Funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, root beer floats, and pretzels.

· Main concession (Turn 4): Walking tacos, hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, candy, and more.

Look out for Molle Auto Group Upgrades, which include suite seats, pit passes, and food vouchers each week. These upgrades will enhance your experience and provide a VIP feel for your visit.

Race Team INFORMATION:

· Pit Gates: 4:00 pm

· Driver's meeting/pill draw close: 6:00 pm

· Hot Laps: 6:20 - 6:50 pm

· First race: 7:00 pm

· Pit Passes: $40, Kids 6-10 $25, Kids 5 and under free

Registration:

· Register at I-35 Speedway (myracepass.com) or bring a completed form from www.i-35speedway.net . Temporary registration: $15.

· USRA Classes need USRA registration. Temporary one-night licenses: $10.

· Weekly racing rule questions can be answered by visiting the rules located on the drivers' tab at www.i-35speedway.net