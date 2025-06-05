I-35 Exit 48 Ramps closed for island repair
|Clinton County I-35/ U.S. Route 69 ramps (Exit 48) to close June 4
|Interstate 35 from Shoal Creek to Route 116, and Route 69 in Clinton County
St. Joseph, Mo. – Michels Road & Stone, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation has scheduled short-term closures of the ramps on Interstate 35 at the intersection of U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48) beginning this Wednesday, June 4.
The tentative schedule and traffic impacts are as follows:
The ramp resurfacing and island replacement is a part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate I-35 and Route 69. Once the resurfacing on Route 69 is completed, crews will move to I-35 to resurface the northbound lanes. At that time, interstate traffic will be shifted to two-way traffic on the southbound lanes. More details will be shared ahead of the traffic shift.
All work for this project must be completed on or before September 1, 2026.
For more information on this project, please visit: https://www.modot.org/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-daviess-and-dekalb.
MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.
Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates.Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting www.modot.org/northwest.