I-35 Exit 48 Ramps closed for island repair

St. Joseph, Mo. – Michels Road & Stone, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation has scheduled short-term closures of the ramps on Interstate 35 at the intersection of U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48) beginning this Wednesday, June 4. The tentative schedule and traffic impacts are as follows: June 4: North- and southbound off ramps from I-35 to Route 69 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5p.m. for removal of the concrete islands at the top of the ramps.

June 5: Crews will repour the concrete islands. The ramps will be opened during this work and impacts to traffic should be minimal.

June 6: Crews will resurface all the ramps beginning with the southbound off/on ramps, then the northbound off/on ramps. During the resurfacing, each ramp will be closed short-term. The ramp resurfacing and island replacement is a part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate I-35 and Route 69. Once the resurfacing on Route 69 is completed, crews will move to I-35 to resurface the northbound lanes. At that time, interstate traffic will be shifted to two-way traffic on the southbound lanes. More details will be shared ahead of the traffic shift. All work for this project must be completed on or before September 1, 2026. For more information on this project, please visit: https://www.modot.org/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-daviess-and-dekalb. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org. Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates.Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting www.modot.org/northwest.