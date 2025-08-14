If it isn't Dan Miller...IT had better be....

Everyone sat on the edge of their seats Wednesday night awaiting the results of final interviews for the Cameron City Manager’s position.

Everyone is still waiting.

While all of us completely understand how important the decision is for the next decade of life, public and private in the community, we’re three months out from the position’s opening and know the last two have focused on the final candidates, one of whom we know is the popular choice of most Cameronites, Interim CM Dan Miller.

The other person, inexplicably, we do not know…at all…and that vexes me.

The frustration many Cameron residents are feeling right now comes down to a lack of transparency on “the other guy,” something complicated by how well known the local guy is and how his late entry to the candidacy, encouraged by at least one council member and a ton of Cameron’s social media leaders, made this a one-man race.

Other cities, when they get to this phase of hiring a City Manager announce who the candidates are…all of them, so people can do their research, get to know them, and perhaps even make a decision to support them.

Because of how the Council chose to handle this, like a cloistered Star Chamber, there is suspicion, as too many times in the past, when giant decisions came down that they don’t want the scrutiny of their constituents, you know, the people who voted for them.

So after at least three interviews of the final two, we still don’t have a decision.

What do we make of that?

I’ve personally been through a number of interviews where it took two or three interviews to lock down the job. It was nerve-wracking, but that’s what you have to do if you want the job.

I see a couple of possible scenarios of what’s going on:

Scenario One: The most benign scenario, the Council has been flooded with information and they have taken a break for two or three days to clear their head, come back and make their final pitch, and be done with it.

If that’s happened here, just be open with the people and say that “you’re sleeping on it”.

People would get that, I think.

Scenario Two: An offer has been extended to one of the two candidates, ostensibly in this case, the outside candidate, given 24-48 hours to consult with his family and get back to them with an answer. The other candidate is simply told that a decision hasn’t been made yet. It allows the Council to hedge its bets, have its Plan B in the wings if Plan A politely says “no” and either way, they’re covered.

Scenario Three: They are hopelessly deadlocked and can’t agree, and just need to get some air for two or three days. We could see that as well.

In any case, I know I’m going to hear from council members who will say,” there are things you don’t know that we have to consider.”

That’s probably true.

Those folks say when the hire is done, that we’ll get the full inside story. How important is it, though, to let us in on those important things now?

Would it build support for their choice? Maybe, maybe not.

But if we hear nothing about a “new guy” until his rollout, the man, no matter how good or well-intentioned, will be fighting for his life from day one. That is so unfair to him, and so unfair to the community.

It’s very rare in a situation like this to have such a situation within the situation as this. How’s that for a certified Kamala-word salad?

We’re hoping that Dan is the man, and believe he should be.

But I know, from having followed popular coaches into jobs after they left before that, I was up against a ghost that I didn’t know how to defend against. Sometimes, it worked out okay, and sometimes it didn’t.

If the Council goes with the outside person, I’ll feel the responsibility to support him 100% and come out and say so, identify what he wants to do, and magnify that in the best way possible.

At a minimum, it would be to give the man the benefit of the doubt. At best, it would be trying to encourage others to keep their powder dry, work with him, and help him get his footing.

If he is, in the eyes of the Council, anyway, the better choice compared head to head with an amazing leader, a great person, and a dedicated Cameron “lifer” like Dan Miller, he has to be REALLY amazing.

Looks ike Leo DiCaprio, has a voice like James Earl Jones, can walk on water, breathe fire, snap his Infinity Stone laden gauntlet and make half of Cameron's problems just turn to dust, be able to speak dog, herd cats, be a "Council whisperer" besides, and have 5 boys 16,15,14,13,12, all of whom can throw a football a mile, dunk two basketballs at once, run a sub-11 100-meters, high jump 6-5 on their first attempt, and throw a 95-mile an hour fast ball...And that's just the 12-year-old.

Yes, a true "Prince of the Morning" type guy.

Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce your next City Manager? Let me introduce…with all the fanfare that he deserves, your new Cameron City Manager…Nick Saban.

Roll Tide…and unless this guy is Nick Saban, he’d better be that good.