Indicted bank robber receives more charges after alleged attempt to sexually assault female CRCC corrections officer

Already serving time for robbery, and awaiting trial for an alleged string of bank robberies in 2021, a prisoner faces additional charges after allegedly attacking a corrections officer at Crossroads Correctional Center.

Drake Stockton-Kenney, 32, faces felony charges of sexual abuse, attempted sodomy, third-degree assault and violence to a department of corrections employee following an alleged violent encounter earlier this month inside CRCC, a medium/maximum security prison.

According to a report by CRCC Investigator Rhonda Douglas, the corrections officer was was securing the library doing security checks making sure all

Offenders were gone and all doors secured. While checking the offender restroom, Offender Stockton-Kenney forcibly grabbed the corrections officer from behindforcing her into the offender restroom stating “Get in there.”

Douglas later stated, Offender Stockton-Kenny forcibly turned her to face him causing her back to strike the sink at this time she attempted to call for help on the radio, offender Stockton-Kenny grabbed the mic attempting to remove it from her causing the cord to tighten around her neck. Once offender Stockton-Kenney got the radio off her person, he threw her to the ground pulling her shirt and bra up exposing her chest touching it in the process.

Offender Stockton-Kenny then stood over her in an aggressive manner exposing his genitals from his pants attempting to pull her head towards him by the front of her shirt and bra. After making several attempts at this offender Stockton-Kenny exited the restroom.