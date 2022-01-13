Home / Home

COVID-19 cases hit record high in Clinton County
Jimmy Potts

A return to a sense of normalcy may have been shattered after the Clinton County Health Department announced a record number of COVID-19 diagnoses Tuesday.

Blair Shock, CCHD administrator, said Tuesday Clinton County surpassed 135 active cases - the most since COVID-19 first hit the area in March of 2020.

“Omicron, at least in Cameron and Clinton County, is the dominant strain now. Since it’s more contagious, we’re going to see more cases of it,” Shock said. “It was 57 percent Omicron that was taken (from a wastewater study) December 5th. That was just over a week ago ... If it causes 50 percent fewer deaths but we have four times the cases, then we’re still going to double the death rate.”

