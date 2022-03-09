It’s showtime

The Cameron High School Drama Department will unveil its spring production of “Humbletown” with students wrapping up their final rehearsals earlier this week.

The production, which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday, details the history of the titular “Humbletown” and its fictional, comedic takes on issues parallel to the civil rights movement of the United States.

“It’s enlightening. We had a rough start, and were a little wary of the show, but seeing it play out - full set, full costumes - is very enlightening. We’re happy to see it,” said Matthew Meyer, who like many cast members will play multiple roles as the play skips over various points in Humbletown’s history.