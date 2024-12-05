I.T. DIRECTOR CHRIS WILSON NOT JUST AN I.T. GUY

Cameron Internet Tech Director not just an IT guy

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron---Cameron City Internet Technology Director Chris Wilson doesn’t just load software, hook up computers, and make sure the phone system is working between offices in City Government.

He was trained by the military going into the Gulf War, received training through the 1990’s and into the 2000’s by the Department of Homeland Security, and he is certified in three different ways to be a “cyber network defender” for the city.

“People in the City have been well-trained and are skilled in using the software and “:work flow” systems that they have. “Wilson said. “part of my job is to streamline work flow for City employees and make sure they have the most updated tools they can use for their jobs.”

Wilson said that he completed an “open source” investigation of city tech programs, found some weaknesses and flaws, and has been working to strengthen those areas.

“I didn’t see Cameron with a lot of glaring safety issues.” Wilson said “But there’s that sober moment when you look at the crisis faced by Liberty Hospitals, just down the road with a massive ransomware attack.”

“We can’t be too careful,” Wilson said.

The city utilities of water, electric, and waste-water systems can always be “vectors of attack” for a bad guy.” Wilson said. “But in most areas right now, I believe we’re in good shape.”

Wilson, a graduate of William Jewell College with a degree in information systems, has been married to wife Rhonda for 28 years.

Daughter Sarah Wilson, 26, is a 2nd year law student at Dayton University in Ohio.

“I.T. for the City of Cameron is all about the citizenry, and making things easy for them to use, access, and do what they need to do.” Wilson said “The security side assures that they can do so without risk of information breaches, or worse, attacks on our city infrastructure that could be devastating.”

City Manager Steve Rasmussen, in introducing Wilson to the community at the last City Council meeting, told the Council, “we handed Chris a master plan for IT for the city and told him to go to it.”

The process is well underway.

PHOTO: IT Director Wilson takes on big job.

Caption: City tech director Chris Wilson hit the ground running in the last month, updating city employee work systems and "hardening" city technology from hackers, and worse.