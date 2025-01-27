EDITOR’S NOTE: Under Jack’s column heading last week, a letter ran mistakenly in Jack’s space.

That was not what was intended by Jack, and I missed the column he normally sends.

My apologies for the error. MM

Insurance and Generation Beta

The most disturbing thing about waking up accidentally at 4 am is realizing that some people do that on purpose to exercise.

More than 80 school shootings took place in 2024,

Californians are at risk of losing even more: The LosAngeles area blazes his week are threatening to raze more neighborhoods than insurance providers can handle.

Nearly 240,000 people across 45 square miles have been forced to evacuate:

JPMorgan doubled its prediction for the disaster’s total economic losses to $250 billion.

Insured losses could surpass $20 billion, per JPMorgan, which would make it the costliest wildfire in US history. (The biggest wildfire in the US before now, the 2018 Camp Fire, incurred $12.5 billion in insured damages.)

This is what the insurance industry has been dodging. State Farm, Allstate, and other major insurers stopped selling new home policies in the Golden State in recent years, citing the growing risks of wildfires. That’s led tens of thousands of Californians to sign up for the FAIR plan, the state’s limited fire insurance program—or go without insurance altogether.

Last year, State Farm didn’t renew policies for 72,000 homes and apartments, including 69% of the insured homes in the now-flattened Palisades.

With private insurers pulling out, FAIR plan coverage for Palisades residents spiked at 85% from September 2023 to September 2024—more than double the statewide increase over the same period, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The FAIR plan—which was intended as a last resort for the uninsured—could be on the hook for $5.9 billion in Palisades coverage.

“We are watching very nervously,” said Amy Bach, the executive director of the consumer advocacy group United Policyholders. Insurance providers rely on reinsurance—which is like insurance for insurers—to help them pay out catastrophes. FAIR only has $2.5 billion in reinsurance, so policyholders could be facing a bumpy road to reimbursement...and higher premiums.

Those storm losses are felt by all of us. My homeowners insurance just went up $300.

Get ready to feel old, whether or not your socks peek out from your sneakers, because there’s a new generation on the rise. The babies born on New Year’s Day 2025 not only got to be featured in feel good local news pieces, they’re also the first members of Generation Beta, which will include children born this year through 2039.

These kids, whose parents will mostly hail from Gen Z (born 1995 to 2009) and the youngest millennial (born 1980 to 1994) represent the second generation born entirely in the 21st century, and many of them may live to see the 22nd.

Their lives are expected to be shaped by AI and other rapid technological advances. Depending on how many Silicon Valley dreams come true, many from this new generation may not even remember the first time a human walks on Mars or ever sit in the driver’s seat of a car that can’t drive itself.

Canada- not for sale

Panama Canal – not for sale

Greenland – not or sale

America – recently purchased by Elon Musk