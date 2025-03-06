It's March Madness ... There's something REALLY BIG coming next week

Do you love college basketball?

Are you an Amatuer Bracketologist?

Can you "handle" the soul-crushing experience of your chosen #1 seed falling inexplicably to a #16?

Men, Can you face it if your wife makes better picks than you do? Will you show your face the next day? Ladies, can you be gentle with your poor, addled husband?

Do you want to have some fun?

It's coming... There's a Pot of Gold at the end of the Road to the Final Four and you can win it. Why not you?

Just know you will need to have copies of the Monday Cameron Shopper in hand starting Monday of next week and the newspaper between March 17 and the Men's National Championship Monday April 7.

Get ready. Get your chips. Get your salsa. Make your Guacamole. Set up your watch party...It's gonna be fun.