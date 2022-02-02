Jaggars, Milburn crowned Cameron courtwarming 2022 king and queen

Seniors Noah Jaggars and Grace Milburn can now put class royalty on resumes following Tuesday night’s crowing as Cameron High School Courtwarming king and queen.

Although elated as CHS courtwarming queen, Milburn said the moment was especially poignant considering she and Jaggars have been friends since pre-school.

“We’ve been best friends since 4, so this is awesome ... I feel kind of shaky. I’m shocked, but there’s so much anxiety from walking in front of everyone. I’m thankful and grateful,” Milburn said.