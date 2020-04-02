Home / Home

January Health Inspections

Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:22pm admin1
By: 
Submitted by Tri-County Health Department

The following are reports from the Tri-County Health Department for January health inspections.

 

DOLLAR TREE (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 1/7/20

 

Priority Items:

None observed.

 

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open.

Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in freezer.

Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in cooler.

 

DAIRY QUEEN (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 1/7/20

 

Priority Items:

Ice scoop is dirty.

Spoon storage containers are dirty.

 

Core Items:

Dumpster lids are open and missing.

Now towels at hand sink.

Hand sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.

Improper storage of single-service items.

 

WASHINGTON STREET FOOD & DRINK COMPANY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 1/7/20

 

Priority Items:

None observed.

 

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open.

Dumpster enclosure in disrepair.

Hand sink is dirty.

Vent hood is dirty.

Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in freezer.

Door to walk-in is not functioning properly.

Thermometers missing from reach-ins.

Wiping cloth not being stored in sanitizer.

Fronts of doors on reach-ins are dirty.

 

THE OLD COOKSTOVE (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 1/28/20

 

Priority Items:

Items in freezer are from an unapproved source.

PHF is missing date mark.

Farm fresh eggs for retail sale are not properly labelled.

 

Core Items:

Thermometer missing from reach-in.

 

MAYSVILLE MARKET LLC (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 1/28/20

 

Priority Items:

Raw meat being stored above ready-to-eat foods.

 

Core Items:

Vent guards dirty in walk-in.

Cases of food being stored on floor.

 

DEKALB NUTRITION SITE (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 1/28/20

 

Priority Items:

None observed.

 

Core Items:

Damaged wall in storage area.

 

