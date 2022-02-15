Jewelry store owners request city to restore relocation sign

Despite relocating in 2021, with families visiting them since the founding of Cameron at their previous location Leibrandt Jewelry Store owners Steve and Margaret Leibrandt are losing customers due an issue they say the City of Cameron created.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, the Leibrandts requested the city restore its sign alerting potential customers to their new location on Walnut Street.

“In the last week, we’ve had six customers come into the store stating they didn’t know we’ve moved. They see the barricades and they assume we have closed. Thankfully, they asked neighboring businesses ‘Where are they?’ And they directed them to us,” Margaret Leibrandt said. “Those are the ones that asked. We don’t know how many just drove on and didn’t ask. Without these customers’ revenue, we can’t pay our bills. We can’t pay our employees. If we don’t make a sale, we don’t collect sales tax.”

