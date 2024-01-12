Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Lady Dragons continue proving why they deserve a top 10 ranking in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association after downing another elite program in the Show-Me State to wrap up 2023.

After jumping out to a 20-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Dragons seemed bound for an easy night in the final leg of the North Central Missouri College Holiday Hoops Classic, but had to hold on after a late rally to pick up their ninth win of the season, 46-43, over Milan.

“It was a good win. I knew [Milan] would be a tough team. I knew it would be a good matchup for us up there coming off the Christmas break,” CHS coach Richard Berry said. “We played really well, especially in the first half. We had a great first half, but they made a run at us. We just did what we’ve done all year - hold people off and find a way to win.”

Freshman forward Isabel Robinson continues having a breakout season with a team-leading 17 points. Senior guard Eme Teel scored 9 and junior forward Addi McVicker scored 8. Although elated over the 46-point performance, Berry said the Lady Dragons’ ability to pick up offensive rebounds was what really impressed him.

“They’re getting more and more confident. That was one of my goals since the beginning of the year - to instill confidence. Last year, we had a rough second half of the season, and didn’t end on a good note,” Berry said. “I just wanted to build some confidence and let them know they can be a tough team for anybody to play, especially getting into the second half of the season and going into [Midland Empire Conference] play.”

The Lady Dragons open MEC play Thursday against Savannah. Considering the MEC currently has two teams ranked in the top 10 in Benton and arch-rival Chillicothe.

“Savannah is also a district opponent. I told the girls after the Milan game, ‘Our goal for this half of the season is to host a first-round district game or even play ourselves into a first-round bye.’ That needs to be the goal, and it starts off by beating Savannah,” Berry said.

What gives Coach Berry so much confidence heading to the second half of the 2023-2024 season is the number of weapons he has at his disposal. With Robinson, Teel, McVicker and senior Kendall Harper racking up more than five rebounds each in their final performance of 2023, they’ve show they can bang for rebounds underneath. For Berry, the excitement is where they go from here.

“It’s all of the girls that play. I don’t really have a deep rotation by any means. Kendall has done a lot of good things the last few games. She six offensive rebounds against Milan,” Berry said. “She was the smallest girl on the court by far. [Ella Jameson, sr. forward] makes us go, and she is our leader in that sense. We get going based on how she plays and Isabel Robinson keeps getting better and better as a freshman. That’s awesome, and I would put Add McVicker behind Ella in importance because if those two are rolling, then we’re all rolling.”