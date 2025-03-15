Judge rules against Arndt/Park Board...Full speed ahead for the City on the Pool

Judge Rules against Arndt/Park Board…Rejects petition for injunction

PDF of Judge's Ruling attached...

Clinton County Circuit Judge Ryan Horseman handed down judgment in the case of Matt Arndt, et al v. City of Cameron, denying the plaintiff’s request for a preliminary injunction enjoining the City from controlling Park Board funds, properties and assets.

In his judgment, a brief three paragraph document, Horseman concluded. “‘After reviewing the pleadings, considering the evidence presented and arguments of counsel and reviewing the post-hearing briefs, the Court finds in favor the Defendant, City of Cameron and against plaintiff, Matthew Arndt, as Plaintiff Arndt failed to demonstrate that an immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage would result in the absence of the relief requested.”

What the judgment effectively does is removes the Park Board as an “obstacle” to the City’s decision to move forward with in-house management of the Cameron Aquatic Center, and that weight now falls squarely on the shoulders of Parks and Reservoirs Superintendent Ira Sloan, who is on a quest to staff 28-30 lifeguards and managers by April 28, without which, the Pool cannot open.

Park Board President Matt Arndt, while he is “at peace” with the judge’s ruling, said that the Park Board’s rationale, to assure a clean and professionally staffed pool to the people of Cameron on town was the reason they moved forward on litigation, after the City Council voted down their recommendation to re-contract Midwest Pool Management to run the pool for a third year.

While Arndt had some discussion points about the judge’s ruling, the main takeaway for him was what the judgment did not resolve, and that was the issue of role and control with the boundaries between City Council and Park Board more clearly defined.

“There were two boxes that needed to be checked in order to grant the injunction.” Arndt said. “First, we needed to demonstrate that there was immediate and irreparable harm which the judge determined we were unable to do.” Arndt said. “The second issue, whether there was a reasonable chance that the merits of our case would be successful at trial was not addressed at all.”

“It’s my belief that having been unable to check that first box, that there was no reason to give an opinion on the second.” Arndt said.

Arndt, while discussing the case, was on his way to Arnold, where his in-laws home was severely damaged by tornadoes that lashed the area Friday night.

“It’s a helpful distraction…for a minute.” Arndt said. “But now, it’s up to everyone to dig in and make sure that we get the pool staffed and opened.”

“I am rooting 100% for Ira to be able to get this done.” Arndt said, noting his admiration for Sloan, his hard work throughout all this, and the tough spot he was in as liaison to the Park Board and answering to City Manager Steve Rasmussen.

For his part, Rasmussen was matter of fact in stating that with the court case resolved, at least for now, that it’s all hands on deck in getting the pool up and open.

“The pool is going to be open on time, and it’s going to be staffed.”Rasmussen said, but had no clarity to offer on the numbers of lifeguards and managers “signed up for training, and thus, on deck and committed.

“We don’t have anything promising to report right now and won’t have any more comments for a few days.” Rasmussen said.

The City Council meets Monday, March 17 at 6:00 PM and the Park Board meets at 6:00 PM Thursday, March 20.