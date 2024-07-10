July 4th Veterans Recognition Ceremony

The annual salute to our veterans was moved from the site of the memorial to the gymnasium of the First Baptist Church due to weather concerns. Despite the change in venue, the atmosphere was filled with a mixture of joyous celebration and moments of somber reflection.

The Cameron Municipal Band, directed by Ann Clark, played flawlessly, doing great honor to our veterans. American Legion Post 33 Commander Allen Reed did an excellent job as Emcee for the event as well as delivering a welcome and Invocation.

Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis presented the official welcome with words of admiration for our many veterans, including those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Presentation of the Colors was carried out by members of Boy Scout Troop 87. The National Anthem was performed by the First Baptist Church’s Men’s Quartet. A rousing rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” was performed admirably by soloist Andy Henry.

Commemorative flags were presented to honorees Ssgt James Clark McKinley and Colonel Stephen H. Kelley. Biographies of each were delivered by Regan McKinley and Allen Reed. The actual flag presentations were by Sgt. Amber Anders and Lt. Jocelyn DeVorss from Zion Preparatory Academy ROTC.

The Municipal Band played the Armed Forces Medley and veterans of each service branch came forward to receive a Commemorative Hat Pin, presented to each.

The ceremony ended with the excellent playing of “Taps” by Chuck Harvey of the Municipal Band, with closing words from Allen Reed.

There was a large attendance for the event and everyone left with a sense of pride as well as gratitude for all of our American veterans.