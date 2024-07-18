July Hometown Hero: Gina Reed-Hibler

This month’s hometown hero for the City of Cameron is Gina Reed-Hibler. Gina’s grandparents founded the town of Cameron, and always had a motive to keep things going, which stuck with Gina her entire life. Her family has always had a huge commitment to the community and since then, Gina has always been involved in the community, even from a young child, “We don’t just give up or leave, this is our home,” she says.

From 1973 to 1982, Gina got involved around 9 years old with Kidder Lonestar’s 4H program, and volunteered to help judges and set up shows, In 1980, she lived east of Cameron, volunteering at the Caldwell County Historical Society, taking notes and studying the Historical Society, and became secretary of the Caldwell County Historical Society. Gina was also heavily involved in her school’s arts in high school. She wanted to study art and band, but had to choose one activity to be in, and chose band. Gina played and continues to play Clarinet, becoming heavily involved with the Cameron Municipal Band. She actively plays in the band today since starting back up in 1987. Gina went to the district band for 2 years and the All-State band for 4 years. David Taylor, Mary Lightfoot, and Mr. Thomas Price encouraged her greatly during this time, starting it all.

Since then, Hibler was previously a teacher from 1986 to 2009 and loved her students like they were her own. She helped the homeless, became married and divorced, and adopted kids. Gina opened Cre8 Studio two and a half years ago, an art studio, a safe place for herself and others to come in, learn and create art. Gina is involved with the City Council and applies Cameron Main Street to her agenda, which influences the local community to support each other, promote new businesses coming to town, fix up buildings, and get to know each other.

Gina describes herself as driven to get things done and show up, and that’s exactly what she does and more. Her grandparents loved, cared, and pushed her to succeed and that’s why she is the way she is today. Gina requotes something her mother Patricia told her long ago, “Not everybody can be happy, but you can be pleasant, and if you can’t be pleasant, you can be quiet” which has stuck with her throughout her journey through life. Gina tries not to complain, loves serving the community, and helping people, and has a motive to push through anything she can.