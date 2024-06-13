June’s Hometown Hero Larry Workman

This represents the first in a new series from the Citizen-Observer entitled “Hometown Heroes”. People are encouraged to nominate local citizens for future stories. To nominate someone, simply call 816-632-6543 or email: editor@mycameronnews.com.

Larry Workman is our first person selected as a “Hometown Hero”. Larry has made Cameron his home since 1996 when he moved here to work for his brother, Zack Workman, at Lawns Unlimited.

Larry is very deserving of this recognition. Tangible proof can be found by visiting the Cameron Veterans Memorial between the golf course and the Cameron High School. Thanks to Larry’s loving care, this is perhaps the most well-kept memorial in North Missouri.

Even more impressive is the fact that Larry puts in many hours keeping the memorial in beautiful shape totally without compensation. It truly is a labor of love. Larry has been mowing the grass and providing the maintenance for 24 years. He estimates that the value of the services he renders over the years would amount to $120,000 if payment was required.

Larry says that he “tries to mow as if the memorial was his own”. Proof of this can be found in the fact that he sharpens the mower blades prior to each mowing. This results in an excellent mowing job as evidenced by simply driving by and taking a look.

Larry feels that “love and dedication” are essential to keeping the memorial in top shape. He goes on to say that his labor is “his way of honoring those listed on the bricks placed in the memorial”.

He hopes to continue maintaining the memorial for a number of years yet, but understands the day will come when he must turn over the reins to another person. He is concerned that provision is made for perpetual care of the memorial.

Larry is married with 5 children. He also operates a car-detailing service which helps him donate so much to the memorial. He feels that Cameron is a “great community” and hopes the community can continue to grow and provide sufficient jobs to allow our youth to remain in their hometown.

Larry is the first “Hometown Hero” and is a true “Hero” of our town. Hats off to a wonderful person!