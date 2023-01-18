Juvenile charged after allegedly burglarizing local library, pawn shop

A 15-year-old juvenile faces multiple charges after allegedly committing a pair of overnight burglaries resulting in property damage to the Cameron Public Library and R&R Pawn.

Due to the age of the alleged culprit, the Cameron Police Department did not release any details on exact charges but did say the spree began at the library and ended in the pawn shop bathroom.

The owner of R&R Pawnshop, who requested his name not go on record, credited the Cameron Police Department for their fast response, which he said came within minutes of the shop’s alarm sounding.

According to the CPD statement, Cameron Police Department’s 911 Center received an alarm call at the R & R Pawn Shop Monday morning at 12:24 a.m. Our 911 dispatcher also received a second 911 call from a citizen reporting the burglary at the Pawn Shop. Our 911 center dispatched officers to the alarm located in the 200 block of E. 3rd Street.

The release further stated Cameron officers arrived on scene, and found broken glass to the front door and someone moving inside the business. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol also arrived on scene to assist. Officers made entry to the business attempting to locate the suspect. After searching the business, they found a locked bathroom door and forced entry, locating a 15-year-old juvenile who was taken into custody. During the investigation it was also discovered the juvenile had burglarized the Cameron Library prior to arriving at R & R Pawn Shop. The suspect had stolen items from the library in his possession. The juvenile is currently in custody and the Cameron Police Department is working with the Juvenile Office on formal charges.