KCK man charged with felonies after alleged inappropriate contact with Cameron kids

Clinton County Judge Teresa Lynn Christian-Bingham issued an arrest warrant for a homeless Kansas City, Kansas man following an investigation by the Cameron Police Department.

Michael “Mikey” Dean Williams Jr., 33, faces two counts of felony sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 15 following an investigation by the CPD last summer.

According to court documents, the alleged encounter took place in August while Williams stayed at a residence in Cameron. A probable affidavit filed by CPD Det. Bryson Janovec stated grandparents of a 6-year-old female reached out to the Cameron Police Department a day after the encounter. During an interview with an investigator from the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, the child said Williams tried to pull her pants down while she played on a slide. The girl further stated she escaped by flipping off of the slide and running to her parents. She later told the investigator Williams tried to perform a similar act on a different girl an hour prior to her encounter.

Williams, who had been on parole for a previous burglary involving the assault of a juvenile, visited with Janovec while visiting his parole officer and denied knowing the parents of the victim, visiting their home or inappropriately touching the alleged victims. Janovec noted Williams even denied going by the pseudonym of Mikey, despite introducing himself as “Mikey Dean” during a conversation following his interview with Janovec.

Due to his previous criminal history, his multiple attempts to deceive Janovec during the interview and violating his parole by leaving Kansas without the permission of his parole officer, Janovec recommended Williams not receive bond once apprehended.