Kehoe Honors Ford and Woody

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe visited the Cameron Veteran Home on Thursday, July 25th. His visit was to honor two area ladies who have been tremendous supporters of veterans and the Veteran Home.

Those ladies, Amy Ford and Neva Woody have raised huge sums of money to assist the Home through the Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League.

Neva Woody raises funds through her "Shoot Like a Girl" Trap Shoots which are designed to involve women in the sport of shooting. She has been sponsoring these events for 11 years now and estimates that by the end of this year she will have raised more than $500,000 for Veteran Home residents.

Amy Ford is the driving force behind the annual UTV Patriot Ride held every April. It has become a popular event with UTV riders from throughout the area arriving en masse to celebrate the sacrifices of our veterans. This year's ride resulted in the raising of $60,000.

Lt. Governor Kehoe oversees the Veteran Homes and cemeteries in the state and is an ardent supporter of veterans. He profusely thanked Woody and Ford for their amazing efforts. The Veteran Home in Cameron is perhaps the finest in the entire state and a source of pride for the Cameron community.