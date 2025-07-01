"Kickin' It In Cameron 2026". FIFA World Cup puts Cameron at the center of the world

The World Cup is coming to Kansas City from June 16-27, with games up to July 11 at multiple venues in the Kansas City area.

Sitting just less than an hour from all the action, and anticipating a throng of tens of thousands of people, Cameron sits in an ideal location to capitalize on commercial and tourist overflow estimated to bring over $650,000 in revenue to the greater Kansas City area.

Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce President Staci Earley presented “Kicking It in Cameron…Readiness 2026” to an invited group of community leaders, business individuals and community stakeholders last Friday at the YMCA Theatre.

There are 16-cities in three nations which will be “hubs” of World Cup Activity. With 48-nations and 104-matches making up the world’s greatest sporting event.

Houston, Dallas and Kansas City are the three primary competition hubs for the FIFA World Cup, and organizers of the event in Kansas City are casting a three and a half hour net that stretches to St. Louis, Omaha, Springfield, Wichita and overlays the entire I-70, I-35, and by extension, U.S. 36 corridor.

What happens in those spaces? Teams, their entourages, organizers and general fans, both national and international will be looking for housing, food, entertainment and relaxation options, and will think nothing of 200, 300 or even 400-mile trips back and forth from their “home away from home” to the competition venue, and back.

While Cameron doesn’t have the KC Power and Light District, giant malls, or public transportation, what they will offer to our international guests are needed services, reasonable prices, almost unparalleled access within a short, quick commute to the City and a slower, quieter, quainter “home base”, free of the noise, congestion, crowds, and admittedly, crime issues which might come up in Kansas City proper.

“How do we get tourists and traffic to Cameron?” is the essential question Earley asked.

